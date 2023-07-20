What is the sidewalk rule? Learn more about the recent TikTok thing

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms. The platform is known for its numerous challenges that keep fans glued to their phones. Most of the challenges are funny. One of the latest challenges on TikTok is the sidewalk rule. What is the trend about, and why is it a thing anyway?

Relationships have been evolving due to shifting societal norms. Both genders are being pushed out of their comfort zones and rising beyond the expected standards. One of the latest cultural norms that is coming to light is the sidewalk rule. Even though it is a hilarious challenge on TikTok, it speaks volumes about the current state of romantic relationships.

The sidewalk rule

What is the sidewalk rule? It is a societal rule set in romantic relationships. The rule requires that when the two people are dating, the man positions himself on the side closer to the street while the woman walks inside the sidewalk, further away from the street.

The sidewalk rule is a viral TikTok trend demonstrating how valiant your man truly is. You may not realise it, but before TikTok, etiquette stipulates that all men stay on the sidewalk's outer edge, closest to the traffic. The idea is that the man is shielding the woman he loves from imminent traffic hazards.

Why is the sidewalk rule a thing on TikTok?

As with many trends on TikTok, users have taken this classic etiquette rule and given it a modern twist. The trend showcases humorous or lighthearted scenarios where a "girlfriend" and "boyfriend" are seen walking side by side on a sidewalk, but instead of following the traditional "sidewalk rule," they comically disregard it.

The videos playfully portray the couple navigating funny situations, drawing attention to the contrast between the classic gesture and the relaxed, contemporary approach to dating and relationships. The trend offers a mix of light satire, nostalgia, and a glimpse into evolving social norms.

Many videos have gone viral on this topic, with boyfriends being caught unaware of the rule. Some common trends on this topic are "When the sidewalk rule is awkward" and "sidewalk rule." The hashtag has attracted nearly 100 million views at the time of this writing.

Sidewalk rule dating

It is amazing to see that this rule is still significant in a world constantly challenging traditional norms. The sidewalk rule meaning is deep and holds historical value, rooted in notions of chivalry and protection. To some people, it may just be a way of ensuring safety and comfort to the weaker party by walking close to the traffic.

Traditionally, men were to walk closer to the street as a gesture of politeness and courtesy. This was one of the ways through which men showed the women they were dating that they were polite. They were required to place their comfort and safety as a priority.

It was an honour for a man to take care of the women they were dating, and this was one of the ways to do so. Walking closer to the traffic for a man signified love and portrayal of gender roles whereby men were to provide and protect, while women offered care and support.

Sidewalk rule relationship advice

You should never judge the quality of your relationship based on popular dating rules. However, if you are a man in a relationship, beware of this rule so you are not unaware.

It is important to remember that every relationship is unique and has no one-size-fits-all solution. If you are caught unaware, you can laugh it out and move on with life.

If you are in a relationship with your significant other, you can try the TikTok sidewalk rule challenge. It is amusing as it teaches you valuable life lessons on relationships. Anyone can be part of the trend as long as the message is home.

