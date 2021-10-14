BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel, is one housemate who caused a lot of buzz on social media mostly due to her antics and outfits on the show.

The 21-year-old no doubt had a different take on fashion and it was trailed with mixed reactions from her co-stars and viewers.

Angel happily declared that she loved revealing outfits and that if a cloth did not show her body, she didn’t want it.

BBNaija star Angel in different stylish looks. Photos: @therealangeljbsmith.

Source: Instagram

This brings to mind her first day on the BBNaija stage when Angel quickly began to trend on social media over her choice of outfit.

However, now that the show is over, the BBNaija finalist appears to have deviated a bit from her usual style and now appears in public in some covered outfits.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Despite that, a bit of Angel’s usual style still comes out to play sometimes.

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of Angel making bold statements in both her covered and revealing take on fashion.

See below:

1. Ice queen in this blue number:

2. A boss baby and more:

3. Effortlessly stepping on hater's necks:

4. Showing a bit of skin never hurt anybody:

5. Making a bold statement in red and white:

6. Bad Barbie:

7. Have you seen the state of her body?

8. Minding her own business:

Nice one.

BBNaija star Kayvee makes loud fashion statements

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Kayvee, might have stayed on the show for a short while but he is no doubt making the best of his newfound celebrity status.

The budding photographer was hailed as one of the cutest guys on the show despite not having the time to explore his possibilities with the ladies.

Now that the BBNaija season 6 show is over, Kayvee appears to be focusing on his brand outlook and a look through his social media page shows that he appears to know his stuff when it comes to fashion.

From rocking suits, jackets, boots and sneakers, Kayvee is arguably one of this season's stars who has stood out on social media when it comes to having an impressive style.

Source: Legit.ng News