The world's biggest social media app, Facebook, is waging a serious war on bullying and various forms of attack against persons deemed to be public figures, vis-a-vis celebrities, politicians, journalists, and the likes.

Specifically, the management of the website states that henceforth, it will be strict on persons who promote what it described as severe sexu*lising contents often targeted at public figures on its platform.

In a blog post on Wednesday, October 13, Facebook's global head of safety, Antigone Davis, explained that the new decision is part of the update to the company's bullying and harassment policies which accommodates coordinated harassment attacks against users.

Davis explained that the changes were influenced by a deep understanding of the fact such attacks "..can weaponize a public figure’s appearance, which is unnecessary and often not related to the work these public figures represent."

"Public figures — whether they’re politicians, journalists, celebrities or creators — use Facebook and Instagram to engage directly with their followers.

"We’re always trying to strike the right balance between protecting them from abuse and allowing open dialogue about them on our apps. Our bullying and harassment policy differentiates between public figures and private individuals to enable freedom of expression and legitimate public discourse around those in the public eye."

Below is a list of bans Facebook has imposed on its site:

Severe sexu*lizing content Profiles, Pages, groups, or events dedicated to sexu'lizing the public figure Derogatory, sexu*lised photoshopped images and drawings Attacks through negative physical descriptions that are tagged to, mention, or posted on the public figure’s account Degrading content depicting individuals in the process of bodily functions

Going further, Davis said:

"In addition, we will remove unwanted sexu'lized commentary and repeated content which is sexu'lly harassing. Because what is “unwanted” can be subjective, we’ll rely on additional context from the individual experiencing the abuse to take action.

"We made these changes because attacks like these can weaponize a public figure’s appearance, which is unnecessary and often not related to the work these public figures represent."

