Three seminarians of Christ the King Major Seminary in Kaduna have left the captivity of bandits who abducted them earlier in October

The students who were released by their captors on Wednesday, october 13, October returned to the school amid joy and thanksgiving

During the reception of the students, prayers were offered to God for the release of more captives in the state and beyond

Jemaa, Kaduna - Students of Christ the King Major Seminary in Jemaa local government area of Kaduna who were abducted by some bandits have been released.

The three seminarians were released by their captors on Wednesday, October 13, according to Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, the chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Channels TV reports.

The students were received at the school amid joy (Photo: Channels TV)

At the moment, there is no new or indication that any ransom was paid for the release of the students.

Moreover, the police command in the state is yet to give its official report on the development

Father Okolo, expressing gratitude to God for this good news, prayed for the quick release of other persons still in captivity.

Bandits stage fresh attack in Kaduna, kill 2, abduct teacher

Meanwhile, bandits had killed two persons and abducted an Arabic and Islamic studies teacher in Kuregu community in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state.

The incident happened on Friday, September 24, around 10pm.

A resident of Kuregu community who spoke anonymously said that the two persons killed were members of the community.

He said the victims were just at the wrong place at the wrong time because the bandits came asking for the houses of wealthy individuals in the community when they came across the victims and shot them before abducting an Islamic studies teacher in the community.

We kidnapped them because we needed money, abductors of Bethel Baptist’s Students share crucial details

Before this, it was gathered that the suspected abductors of students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state had been nabbed by the Nigeria police.

The suspects, Adamu Bello, Isiaku Lawal and Muazu Abubakar, who were paraded by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, in Abuja on Thursday, September 23, were part of the 25 gang members who kidnapped 126 students from the school on Monday, July 5.

