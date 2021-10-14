Governor Godwin Obaseki recently visited the president, Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa, in Abuja on Wednesday, October 13

The governor of Edo state shares details of the discussions he had with President Buhari and the position of Edo state on open grazing

Obaseki maintained that the National Livestock Transformation Programme would solve the clashes between farmers and herders in the country

FCT, Abuja - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has called for full implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) to address the problem of clashes between farmers and herders.

Premium Times reported that the governor made the call when he addressed State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, October 13.

Obaseki said the people of Edo had resolved that ranching was a private business and should be treated as such.

Governor Godwin Obaseki met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja, yesterday. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He said:

“Our people say that as far as they are concerned, ranching is a private business just like every other agricultural venture, therefore, those involved should provide the land.

“As you already know, it is expensive to run and manage ranches. So I came to discuss with the president that since the people of Edo would rather invest privately.

“It should also be able to help Edo people benefit from the funding that is now being made available for people who want to go into the livestock business and have made investments in ranches and other similar livestock programmes.”

According to Obaseki, the state government is yet to promulgate a law banning open grazing because it sees the venture as private business, a report by PM News also indicate.

He queried thus:

“As you know, most southern states have passed laws relating to open grazing but Edo State has not. Because we want to ensure that whatever laws we pass are laws that we can enforce.

“If we are asking that we should now have ranches and these cows should be constrained to specific areas such as ranches, then who provides the land?.”

