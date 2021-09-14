Philip Shaibu is being rumoured to have perfected plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) any moment soon

The deputy governor of Edo state has declared that he still remains a bonafide member of the PDP

According to him, there is a cordial relationship between him and the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki

Benin, Edo - Following his purported defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has denied having any rift with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Legit.ng reports that while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, September 13, he denied any disagreement between him and the governor and restated his unalloyed loyalty to Obaseki.

The Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu speaks about rumoured plan to dump PDP. Credit: Philip Shaibu.

Source: Facebook

Shaibu noted that he is happy with Governor Obaseki, saying that he would continue to be loyal to the former APC governor.

He said:

“I am happy with my governor; I don’t have any problem with my governor. So, the issue of not being happy with my governor is not there. I remain absolutely loyal to my governor.”

Speaking on what went wrong with the PDP on whose platform he was re-elected into office, Shaibu admitted there were some issues within the ruling party in the state.

The deputy governor, who said there are issues to be resolved in the PDP, did not categorically state whether he would leave the party or not.

The reports are mere specuations

Shaibu's remarks come amid reports that he had purportedly concluded arrangements to dump the PDP for an undisclosed party, as a result of a rift over matters bothering on the running of the state.

Ebomhiana Musa, the chief press secretary of the deputy governor, however, denied the reports in a statement on Monday, September 13, saying they were mere speculations.

Musa claimed that Shaibu's plans to leave the PDP are complete falsehood and the figment of the authors’ imagination.

Vanguard, however, reports that barring any last-minute change, Shaibu would dump the PDP to an undisclosed political party.

The newspaper reported that there are strong indications that the deputy governor may not join any other political party immediately after quitting the PDP.

