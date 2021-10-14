Ex-BBNaija season 6 housemate, Jaypaul, has reached a landmark age of 30 and he is in the mood for a big celebration

The reality star shared a new crisp photo and declared it is a big year for him as he listed the 30 things he is grateful for

Fans and colleagues of the reality star have trooped to his page to send him lovely birthday messages

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Paul Ephraim popularly known as Jaypaul, is celebrating reaching three decades on earth as he clocks 30.

Jaypaul celebrates 30th birthday. Credit: @jaypaulmrflamez

Source: Instagram

The reality star shared the news of his new age on his verified Instagram page and declared that the past year was his best yet.

Jaypaul released a crisp-looking photo of himself to welcome the new age as he debuts a new hairstyle.

He captioned the photo:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"ANOTHER 365 DAYS IN THE BAG, This year is very significant to me, because it literally opened the door to the next phase of my life. Hence I decided to share with you 30 things in grateful for #30REASONSTOGRATEFUL."

He also listed the things he is grateful for in the post.

Check out the post below:

Jaypaul's Birthday wishes

A couple of Jaypaul's celebrity colleagues, ex-BBNaija housemates and fans have sent him lovely messages on his birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of the wishes, read below:

Trikytee:

"Happy birthday bro."

Zicsaloma:

"happy birthday brother. Wish you greatness."

Its_tegadominic:

"Congratulations eyeneka."

Bomaakpore:

"Hbd brother God bless you."

Itz_praise:

"Happy birthday Jay boy, more blessing."

Michael042sm:

"Who be this guyyy? BIG30 no be beans. more life fam!"

Thearinolao:

"JP baby!! Happy birthday boo Wishing you the best year you’ve ever had."

Sagadeolu:

"Flamezzzz! Happy Birthday bro.. Flame on."

How I was picked and dropped by BBNaija last year, Jaypaul

BBNaija season six ex-housemate, Jaypaul, explained the agonising story of how he was picked and dropped for the 5th edition of the show.

In a chat with Legit.ng Jaypaul said he should have been in the Lockdown edition of the show but got dropped over unconfirmed COVID-19 status.

He further confirmed that he never had the coronavirus but there were complications with the testing system at the period.

Source: Legit.ng