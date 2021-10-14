Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has got her fans and followers laughing after she shared a post online

The mother of four made a TikTok video showing how she behaves when her mother-in-law asks her a question she dreads

In the caption that accompanied the post, the Nollywood actress laughed at her own gimmicks through emojis

After four lovely kids, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie seems to be done with having kids. Mercy is the mother of three beautiful daughters Purity, Angel, and Divine, and one son called Henry.

The actress' mother-in-law, however, seems to want more kids, especially another boy child.

Mercy johnson reacts to mother in-law's request for another son. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Recently, the Nollywood star shared a hilarious video showing her reaction whenever her mother-in-law looks at her and asks when her second child and only son Henry is getting another brother.

In the video, there was a background voice screaming and the film star was imitating the voice. Mercy squeezed her face in a way that says she dreads the question while covering her mouth with her hands as if to tell her mother-in-law not to ask the question again.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

As expected, the actress' fans took to her comment section to react to her post.

Mercy Johnson in awe of her kids as they advertise for her

Actress Mercy Johnson shared a video with her first three kids. The actress was dressed in beautiful black leggings and a white top with lovely sneakers to match.

Mercy looked so amazing and seemed to be so proud of her body as she flaunted it before the camera. The film star's children were, however, all over her as she tried to advertise her products for women who want to slim down.

She then asked for the help of her kids and they stood before the camera to tell her fans about their mum's product. According to Purity, despite having four kids, her mum's stomach looked so flat.

Source: Legit.ng