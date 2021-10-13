The Senate on Tuesday, October 12, bowed to pressure from the public on the electronic transmission of election results by INEC

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state was one of the prominent Nigerians who chided the Senate for rejecting the provision earlier

The governor has now celebrated the decision of the Senate to reverse itself, saying it is a victory for democracy

Asaba - Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, October 13 said the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 by the National Assembly, empowering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit election results was a victory for democracy.

The governor, in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, lauded the Senate for hearkening to the wish of Nigerians by reversing itself and voted to include electronic transmission of results in the amendment of the electoral law.

Governor Okowa says the decision by the Senate is a victory for democracy. Photo credit: Delta state government

Okowa, who was among prominent Nigerians that chided the Senate for rejecting the move earlier, reminded the lawmakers that as representatives of the people, they always act in the interest of generality of Nigerians.

His words:

“Laws are made for the people, not for personal interests, and as such, we must always act in the interest of the public.

“Part of the challenges we are facing today as a nation stems from lack of faith in the electoral process which has huge implications on socio-economic activities in the country, including foreign direct investments.

“Once we are able to get the people to have faith in our electoral process where the people can truly decide who leads them, part of our problems would have been solved.”

He also commended INEC for always striving to improve on the credibility of the electoral process.

Wike speaks on electronic transmission of results

Similarly, Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed deep satisfaction with the power given to INEC to transmit election results electronically.

The governor said the electronic transmission of results is a laudable step and one that would put an end to electoral misconduct.

Wike stated further that it is a welcome development, noting that the process will eventually promote the nation’s electoral system.

