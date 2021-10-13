The Students' Union Government Vice President of University of Uyo Comr. Blessing Emmanuel Jaja is the subject of social media discuss following her recent appointments

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to a recent list of appointments made by the newly elected SUG Vice President of University of Uyo Comr. Blessing Emmanuel Jaja.

The appointment letter which made the rounds on social media showed that Blessing appointed into various roles a total of 18 personal assistants and aides.

She said they are working voluntarily

One Facebook user Ogbeni La shared a copy of the appointment letter on Facebook with the caption:

"Women sabi use power ṣa. "

The appointment letter dated Monday, October 11 shows 13 special assistants for different roles, a personal assistant on general affairs, a chief press secretary and two chief protocol officers.

The appointees are not being paid

In a telephone conversation with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the Vice President Comr. Blessing Emmanuel Jaja confirmed the appointment letter making the rounds did emanate from her office.

Blessing in defending her action stated that the appointees are not being paid but will work voluntarily.

According to her, the appointees were part of her campaign train through the electioneering period and even after and have creative ideas that would benefit her office.

"Yes, I appointed 18 of them.. They are my close friends.. We have been working as a team before, during and after the election... Some of those persons have actually rendered free service to me... I believe that with them I can actually achieve more... I am not paying any of them."

She says they are more than just appointees

The 400 level communication arts student stated that the buzz it generated may be as a result of the word 'appointment' that was attached to the letter.

According to her, they are team members.

"It is voluntary. The misconception actually came from the word appointees.. We are actually team mates."

Nigerians react to the appointment letter

Epsi Gabriel said:

"From the names of the appointees, one can see see it doesn't reflect federal character"

Godson Chukky Igbedion wrote:

"Lol, it's the chief of staff for me. Which staff she dey employ?

"Then Branding and women affairs n protocol 1 n 2. E remain make she get S.A on enjoyment and chief security officer."

Sobrams stated:

"If you give this one Nigeria now, she go create Ministry of Happiness 1, 2, and 3 and then Ministry of enjoyment, 1,2,3 and 4."

Orji Chukwumela Kelvin commented:

"She can't do different from the politicians of her state. Na Rivers State girl "

