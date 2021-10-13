Some lawmakers have made strategic plan to take over power from Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

The Nigerian lawmakers are having various meetings at various level to ensure their plan comes to reality

The team have also planned to attract a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso who is Ganduje's arch-enemy to join them

As moves for the 2023 general election in Nigeria kicks off, various politicians have started pitching tents or thwarting opponents plan to secure certain tickets.

One of such is the move by some Kano state lawmakers who have teamed up with colleagues and politicians to take over power from the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the state.

Some lawmakers want to take over the APC from Governor Ganduje. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Lawmakers involved in the plan to overthrow Ganduje's leadership in APC

The Daily Nigerian reports that three senators - Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano south), Ibrahim Shekarau (APC-Kano central) and Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano north) met with four of their colleagues at the House of Representatives to achieve this purpose.

The lawmakers from the lower house include; Tijjani Jobe (APC-Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimingado); Haruna Dederi (APC-Karaye/Rogo) and; Nasiru Auduwa (APC-Gabasawa/Gezawa). They are led by the Chairman House Committee on Security, Sha’aban Sharada (APC-Kano Municipal).

They would all be working together to take control of the APC in Kano state ahead of the party congress.

It was gathered that the lawmakers met in Abuja at the home of the former Kano state governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, to strategise on their plan.

Sources privy to information on the meeting said the lawmakers accused the present Kano state governor of sideline every other member of the state by diverting public resources and party affairs for himself, his family and associates.

The lawmakers also said their major purpose is to restored sanity and ensure that the party is saved from the governor's grip.

The source said the lawmakers also accused the governor of a litany of corrupt practices including the mismanagement of Kano state resources.

Finalising the plan

According to the source, the lawmakers have also agreed that a second meeting would be held today at the same venue to perfect the team's plan.

One of the grievances against the governor by the lawmakers is the sidelining of the parliamentarians from the political equation of the state's party.

They were said to have been denied significant stakes in the formation of the Kano PDP party structure.

In addition, there are indications that another former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwakwanso, who have been in a long battle with Ganduje may be joining the party soon.

Source: Legit