Actor Williams Uchemba has sent out a piece of advice and warning to parents who expose their children to all forms of contents

The comic actor urged parents to protect their children because the younger folks hear with their eyes.

His valid advice have got reactions from a number of Nigerians, one of them said she has never seen a cartoon that preaches about the word of God

Popular Nollywood comic actor, William Uchemba has dished out a valid piece of advice for parents who are still raising kids.

Williams Uchemba advises parents to protect what their kids watch. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Uchemba complained about the number of explicit contents that come in form of cartoons for kids to watch.

The actor made the caution call to parents on his verified Instagram page when he posted an image with an inscription that reads:

"The enemy is completely out to disciple the ones he can especially through what they watch."

He captioned the post with a question begging for an answer about who came with the idea of creating explicit content in form of cartoons and comics for kids to watch?

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Willaims Uchemba's post has ignited reactions from Nigerian parents who also complain about the explicit contents in cartoons for kids.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read below:

De_vibes_angel:

"Someone finally said it!!! I haven’t seen cartons about children preaching the word of God.. haven’t seen a complete video of kids."

Mrs.gimbz:

"Intentional parenting can not be over emphasized . As you avoid the poison that's out there, be sure to intentionally feed their minds with sound doctrine."

Vickademz96:

"Especially Nickelodeon.. my sis had to stop her kids from watching it."

Mhzbrainy:

"Exactly... I saw one yesterday, I was so shocked that I couldn’t even let my nephew watch it."

_Empress.claire

"Funny enough not everyone will take this serious cause some parents leave their children with nannies who even teach them worse and leave them to practice it without cautioning them and teaching them the right thing."

Official___chike:

"Let's be more careful of what our kids watch this days."

