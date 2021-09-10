A lot of Nigerian celebrities are philanthropists, while some do it out of their goodwill, people like Williams Uchemba were called by God

The actor revealed in a post on Instagram that he got a clear instruction from God when he was abroad to come to Nigeria and help people out of poverty

The movie star noted that he didn't have billions when he came back, but God gave him compassion for the less privileged

Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has taken to social media to reveal the true reason he has been catering for the less privileged in the country.

The movie star who shared photos from some of the outreaches he has coordinated said that he answered God's calling.

Williams Uchemba and some beneficiaries Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Following God's instructions

Uchemba disclosed that he was in California a few years ago when he got God's clear instruction to free people from poverty in Nigeria even though he acted like he didn't hear.

He continued by saying that he did not understand why he would leave the comfort and the beautiful life he had coupled with the little savings he had to enter the slums in Nigeria and help strangers he didn't know.

According to the actor who now has a foundation, he ignored the voice for weeks and even though he helped poor people on the streets of Los Angeles, he still felt guilty.

Uchemba headed back to Nigeria two months later and even though he didn't have billions to hand out, he felt sudden heavy compassion for the poor and he started emptying his account to help them.

The actor also used the opportunity to urge people to help others because they want to and feel their pain while looking up to God for replenishment.

Part of his post read:

"I hate to break this to you but majority of the time God’s plans looks nothing like what you have planned for yourself, Let me tell you this little story. Few years ago, I was laying in my bed in California when I got an instruction, very clear and sound instruction from God to go to Nigeria and free people from poverty, at first I acted like I didn’t hear because in my head God can’t tell me to leave the beautiful life he has given me and the little savings I have to enter the slums in Nigeria and help strangers I don’t even know."

Nigerians react

ayogu.kingsley:

"God bless you brother."

iamosinachi:

"God bless you abundantly for all you do."

ogbeideemily:

"thank you for yielding."

juweeromeo:

"How can u ever lack bro??? Asfar as God is in heaven watching, you can never lack. I wish to be like this someday."

unstoppable_sports_foundation:

"May God continue to enlarge ur coast and bless you bountifully."

divineu2much:

"God will surely bless you more abundantly."

God gave me two cars after I spent money on church project

It was a season of double celebration in the home of popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba as he acquired not one, but two SUVs.

The actor took to his official Instagram story to narrate the story behind the two additions to his garage.

Williams said that last month he wanted to buy an SUV because he needed it and a church project also came up at that time.

The actor, with a heart full of gratitude, announced that a month later God decided to bless him with two SUVs at once.

