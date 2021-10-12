Dr Wilson, a Ghanaian teacher who moved to Vietnam has revealed the face of his lady in Vietnam

The gentleman went viral a few weeks ago after he shared a picture with the lady and added that he might not return to Ghana anytime soon

In a new video he shared on social media, the ex-secondary school teacher showed off his beautiful Oyinbo lover

Achabu, a high school science teacher from Ghana, who has now become a social media sensation recently went viral again when he said it might be difficult for him to return to Ghana.

As some readers would recall, Achabu shared a picture he took with a stunning looking lady he met in Vietnam but her face was covered by her hand and hair.

Achabu revealing the face of his foreign lady Photo credit: @1achabu

The teacher had hinted in time past that he may never return home. A statement that sent social media into frenzy and which many felt was as a result of his foreign lover.

However, in a new video, the gentleman who is also known as Dr. Wilson, has revealed the full face of the pretty young lady who from all indications, might just be the love of his life.

The gentleman's background

Achabu was a science teacher at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He first went viral on social media after sharing amazing transformation photos that were getting many social media users thrilled.

Along with the pictures on his personal handle, @1achabu, the gentleman indicated that nobody is really ugly except that their living conditions make them look bad.

