Justice Husseini Yusuf's nomination as the chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court has been confirmed

The judge's nomination was confirmed by the lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, October 12

Yusuf's appointment was confirmed after the Senate committee on judicial matters' report was considered

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, October 12, confirmed the nomination of Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf as the chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Justice Yusuf's confirmation was contained in a press statement released by the special assistant to Senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo.

Justice Yusuf's nomination was confirmed by the Senate. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Report from Senate committee on the judge

Tabiowo said the judge was confirmed following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Making a presentation on the floor of the plenary, the chairman of the committee, Senator Michael Bamidele, said Yusuf's nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari satisfies the requirements of the 1999 Constitution.

The Senator said his nomination is also in tandem with the Senate Standing Orders, 2015, as amended.

Justice Yusuf's experience as a judge

Describing the new FCT High Court judge as an experienced justice of Nigeria with vast experience, exposure, the Senator said Yusuf possesses the requisite leadership qualities of a judicial officer.

According to Bamidele, the new high court judge will effectively superintend over his responsibility with great magnitude and complexity.

He said the new chief judge who was appointed as acting chief of the court on August 1, 2021, held his position until he was recently appointed by the president.

He added until his confirmation, no petition or report has been made against the new chief judge and checks and investigations carried out by security agencies were positive.

