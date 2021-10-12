Sometimes, tailors disappoint by either not meeting up, poorly exciting the style as requested by the client or simply going a size over or under with the measurements.

However, one thing is common, they often leave the client involved pretty disappointed, helpless, angry or all three combined.

Nigerians have reacted to the photos.

Source: Instagram

Just recently, yet another lady fell victim to the 'what I ordered versus what I got' drama and it has got social media users talking.

In the photos shared by fashion blog, @asoebibella, the lady on the left - whose identity is kept hidden - is seen in an oversized blue corset dress with a drape detailing around the waist and hips.

The dress which appeared oversized and ill-fitted was apparently supposed to be a recreation of the look in the photo on the right side of the collage.

Check the post below:

Reactions

However, social media users didn't think this was a classic story of a tailor not understand the job.

Many people expressed that with a few minor adjustments, the dress would take shape.

See comments below:

gemafrika:

"Did the tailor measure you?abi you sent your measurement. See some client can send you sleeve length 26 or blouse length 32 .the tailor got it but it is over sized. I am sure she sent her measurement to the tailor. No tailor can take this as physical measurement."

hourglassbodyshaper:

"She probably didn't zip the back + the tailor got the concept, just a lil adjustment needed."

fwtstylish:

"Fitting issues....go for Fitting NO! Now see."

p.h.i.t.p.h.a.r.m18:

"Measurement was not right, its not even a case of body shape."

jemusbae:

"The tailor tried. Guess it's her body frame.. just a little touch would do the magic."

princess_rozay1:

" this dress is clearly oversized the tailor got the dress abit o but ahhhhh "

reineesstitches:

"With little adjustments,the dress will be OK. As as customer who wants to replicate a style and you are not going to the original designer be open for modifications. It's either the tailor does it better or gives you something close and for Aunty fashion designer It's not a crime to say no when you can't make the style. It doesn't make you less of a designer."

Birthday plans ruined by online vendor

A Nigerian lady identified as Ade has taken to social media to cry out after she ordered a two-piece pant set from an online vendor.

There have been stories of vendors shocking their clients with badly tailored and low-quality items different from what was ordered, but not everyone thinks it will happen to them - until it does.

This appears to be the case for Ade whose birthday plans fell through after she took delivery of her online order.

Source: Legit.ng