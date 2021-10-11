A man was recorded on a CCTV footage when he boldly went into a random office in Accra and took out all the laptops

The video that was later shared online shows that the man introduced himself to the cleaners as a staff member before going ahead with his ploy

It is reported that he has returned the goods after the video was shared online; massive reactions have trailed the man's action

A man who appears to be middle-aged was able to confidently enter and office and take all the laptops lying around although.

It is reported that he was at DCL Laboratory Products Ltd, a company located at Ogbojo roundabout.

He walked into the office, introduced himself to the cleaners as a staff, got access, and then fetched laptops and walked away majestically. A CCTV captured him performing the crime.

Man stealing laptops from the office Photo credit: ClassPee Della Russel

Interestingly, ClassPee Della Russel who made the video public further indicated afterwards that the man returned all the laptops after probably seeing himself on social media.

The reporter said:

"I am reliably informed that he pick a random guy in the vicinity where the company is located, gave him an amount of GHC50 as a gift and convinced the guy to deliver the laptops to the security at the company where he claimed to be a worker.

"According to his delivery person, Mr thief said he was running late for a meeting elsewhere but needed to just drop the laptops in the office at the company."

Watch the video in the post below

Reactions trail video

Reacting to the video, a Facebook user identified as Nelly Adjoa-Amofa Ohemeng said:

"The audacity...."

Emmanuel Odonkor commented:

"But someone should always be monitoring the CCTV footage. This is lesson for all organizations. They should have an employee to watch everything live to take immediate action."

Detugbui Shika Gbedemah wrote:

"He is noted for this,especially around east Legon enclave."

Godwin Agbolegbe commented:

"His lawyers will come to court and say he is mentally unstable and the judge will agree . He will be freed to cause more harm."

