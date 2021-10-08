The publisher of Abuja-based magazine, Mallam Abdullahi Sabiu, has said that his life is under threat

Sabiu, who made this known while speaking with Legit.ng, called on the security agencies to come to his rescue

According to him, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been alerted to caution the unnamed politician

FCT, Abuja - Mallam Abdullahi Sabiu, the chairman of Abuja-based magazine, has alleged that a Taraba-based politician has threatened his life.

Speaking with Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, via telephone, the publisher of The Reporter magazine disclosed that the politician conveyed his threat message through someone very close to the publisher's family.

He said:

"The politician told my source that he is a powerful thug with influence stretching from Jalingo to Abuja."

Explaining further, the young publisher said his source replayed the threat message to him on the telephone, for which reason he said he already has the politician on record, making good the threat.

The publisher, however, called on stakeholders of the APC, especially at the national headquarters of the party, to "check the excesses of this politician, especially his unguarded utterances."

He also called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to take note that whatever harm happens to him, "the politician should be held solely responsible."

He also urged the national headquarters of the APC, security agencies, and all respected human rights organisations in the country to "also take note of this dangerous threat to his life as a journalist doing my job without compromising the professional ethics of fairness and balance."

