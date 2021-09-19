It was a dark Sunday in Kabba, Kogi state as armed gunmen stormed a church in the area and killed one person

Not done, the armed bandits also forcefully abducted three worshippers during the are-devil attack

The incident comes days after a correctional centre in the north-central state was invaded by armed men and many prisoners were set free

Kabba- The Punch newspaper is reporting that gunmen believed to be bandits attacked a church in Kogi state, killing one and kidnapping three worshippers.

According to the report, the incident happened on Sunday morning, September 19 at the ECWA church in Okedayo in Kabba Bunu local government area of the north-central state.

These are worrying times for the Bello-led government in Kogi state. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

Vanguard newspaper reports that the abductors attacked the church while the Sunday service was still ongoing.

The church is said to be situated along the expressway of Kabba-Okene road.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kogi state police command, DSP William Aya, confirmed the incident, adding that officers were on the trail of the suspects.

Recent prison break in Kogi state

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state on Sunday, September 12.

It was gathered that a lot of inmates were set free by the attackers who killed some security officers during a gun battle.

However, some of the prisoners have been rearrested after security agencies combed the area after the attack.

Yahaya Bello reads riot act to assailants after jailbreak

After the prison attack, Kogi governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello read the riot act to armed groups to steer clear of the state, assuring that his administration will not relent in flushing out criminal gangs in its domain.

He stated this through his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, who paid an on-the-spot tour at the facility on Tuesday, September 14 in the company of some security chiefs in the state.

Chief Onoja who was on the ground on the directive of his principal for a first-hand assessment of the incident noted that it was in immediate follow up to an earlier visit by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, and other senior security officials.

Source: Legit