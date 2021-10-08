An old man has become an internet sensation after a video capturing his spectacular bicycle balancing skills went viral

The man said to be about 80 years of age has reportedly been in the business of bicycle balancing for 60 years of his life

Throughout the 9-minute video, the man dubbed cat showcased different skills and even pulled his clothes while maintaining balance on the bicycle

Despite being well advanced in age, an old man was still able to thrill balance effortlessly on a bicycle like a young adult.

A video capturing his mind-boggling performance was shared by Reliable News Feeds on Facebook

He is said to be about 80 years of age Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Reliable News Feeds

Source: Facebook

He has been into the act for 60 years

Legit.ng gathered that the man dubbed Cat is about 80 years of age and is a popular performer in Jamaica.

It is said that he has been into the act for 60 years now.

In the 9-minute clip that has garnered over N1.5 million views, the old man danced as he showcased different balancing positions on the bicycle.

One of the highpoint of the video was when he took off and put on his clothes while balancing on the bicycle.

Many people express surprise

Dùñcan Waĺĺs commented:

"Now thats what you call balance...incredible...!

"I wonder how many injuries he sustained over the years practicing "

Le Voyageur remarked:

"He deserves an international gold award for this great display of talent. Unfortunately, Africans don't care talkless of supporting and promoting their own. If he was a whiteman, he would have been touring the world and shown on all media platforms by now."

Puluno Fekitoa said:

"If he was going to fall do u think he wouldn't do dis obviously he's a professional he's doing things dat most dream of nd at his age dats quite remarkable nd obviously he knows wat he's doing hats off to u my man"

Jaun Black stated:

"This man is extremely good at what he does.... I take my hat off to him. Years and years of his life spent on such a great passion and on his old day still enjoying life as if he was 13 years old and got his first bike."

Source: Legit.ng