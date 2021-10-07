The Nollywood industry over the past years has witnessed the rise of numerous fashion icons on the entertainment scene, and Rita Dominic is unarguably one of them.

The talented film star may have won over hearts with her stellar acting skills but it goes without saying that her sense of style has also contributed greatly to the love and respect bestowed on her.

Known for her effortlessly chic fashion sense, Rita has proven over the years that when it comes to looking classy and elegant, she’s got everything on lockdown.

With a following of over 6 million, her Instagram page is regarded as a style catalogue for a lot of fans who consider her a true fashionista.

As is the case with many celebrities, Rita may have always been a style queen but she certainly has come a long way in her own fashion journey.

Using the African Movie Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremonies, Legit.ng takes a look at some of her red carpet looks in the past years.

Check them out below:

2013

At the debut of the AMVCA, she made an appearance on the red carpet in a silk dress by Moofa Designs and completed the look with a turban.

This silk look was iconic. Photo credit: theseptemberstandard.com

2014

The following year, she donned a custom-made red Lanre Da Silva dress.

She rocked a red look here. Photo credit: glitzafrica.com

2015

Here, she rocked yet another Lanre Da Silva print dress featuring a high leg and a belt to match the print.

The actress rocked a print dress. Photo credit: naijagists.com

2016

The screen goddess turned heads on the AMVCAs red carpet in an Elvira Jude gown featuring a floor-length skirt and train.

Rita Dominic in green. Photo credit: glitzafrica.com

2017

Rita Dominic looked adorable in yet another Lanre Da Silva gown.

The actress has maintained a good sense of style. Photo credit: 1stnews.com

2018

Her last appearance at the AMVCAs saw her dropping jaws in a straight floor-length gown from TUBO‘s bridal collection. She had her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, with minimal accessorizing.

