Popular Nigerian designer and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire is one lady who loves to create out-of-the-box pieces, and she never fails to impress.

The mother of three and top celebrity stylist has over the years continued to wow fashion lovers with her creativity, and from the look of things, she has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

Lawani recently shared her latest design. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer recently shared a photo collage of her latest design in her series of 'transformer dresses' and it is simply mindblowing.

In the recent upload, Lawani posed in a green mermaid dress designed with gold applique, and then in the second, the same dress can be seen on her, only this time as a jumpsuit.

See photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Specifically Tiannahlized

A while ago, Lawani uploaded a photo of herself in a new design and as always, it caused quite a buzz on social media.

The mermaid dress made of gemstones had a perfect corset and a colourful feather made the flounce.

Lawani, who wore a vibrant bob wig, rocked latex gloves - red and blue. The proud designer posed against a backdrop that read, 'Specifically Tiannahlized'.

King of Boys costumes

If you're a fan of good movies and you've not yet seen KOB: The Return of the King, then it is safe to say you live under a rock.

However, while everyone is still going crazy over the entire plot of the film and how exciting it was to watch, we are yet to get past the incredible fashion icon that Sola Sobowale's character, Eniola Salami, was.

Almost every scene saw the Mafia head rocking elegant and gorgeous pieces that were effortlessly head-turners.

Interestingly, celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, had a hand in creating some of the costumes used in the production.

Friends that slay together

Popular Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has maintained an enviable friendship with popular celebrity designer, Tolu Bally.

As is the case with these celebrities and businesswomen, these two have continued to show support for each other in their line of work and it is beautiful to see.

Osifo who is unarguably one of the most stylish Nollywood actresses in the industry has done well to help the Tolu Bally brand as she has over the past years patronized her dear friend.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the moments Osifo was a Tolu Bally belle.

Source: Legit