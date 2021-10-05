The sixth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show recently came to an end on Sunday, October 3, 2021, but Nigerian fashionistas are not yet over Ebuka's fashionable looks.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been the official host of the BBNaija show for the last five seasons - having being a contestant on the show's first season, and finishing in eighth place.

The media personality is one of Nigeria's most fashionable stars. Photo credit: @ebuka

The lawyer turned media personality has risen to become one of Nigeria's most fashionable male celebrities in the country and it is not hard to see why.

Every season of the BBNaija show often has fans anticipating which housemate will go home or win, as well as what Ebuka's outfit would be every time there is a live show.

In this Shine Ya Eyes edition, Ebuka certainly did not disappoint as he made every appearance count in the fashion department.

Following the end of season 6, Legit.ng has curated some traditional looks served by Ebuka throughout the course of the show as host.

Check out seven stunning traditional look inspirations below:

1. This kimono agbada

2. This velvet Ugo Monye look

3. Keeping things very traditional

4. This Fulfude-inspired look

5. A Yoruba angel cameo

6. Looking like pure royalty in this ensemble

7. A nod to the Efik people

Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemates at the grand finale

While there continues to be a lot of buzz surrounding his victory, other highlights from the memorable night were the ex-housemates who turned up for the finale in buzz-worthy ensembles.

From Maria to Saskay, the ladies of the Shine Ya Eyes edition made sure to bring their A-games to the final airing. Their outfits comprised of drapes and several slitted fits that provided the perfect opportunity to flaunt their toned legs.

And as for the gentlemen, there was certainly no slacking in that corner even though a couple of outfits did leave people scratching their heads in puzzlement.

Queen of style recreations

It is a known fact that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a fashion icon when it comes to Nigerian celebrities, and not everyone gets it as good as he does.

More often than not, social media witnesses several failed recreations of looks rocked by the Big Brother Naija host.

Well, this is certainly not the case with fashion designer, Olubunmi Ojo-Adenugba.

Like the popular saying goes, what a man can do, a woman can do better. And this is certainly reflected in how impressive Adenugba replications of Ebuka's looks have been.

