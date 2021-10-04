Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu said relationship coach Blessing CEO needs prayers if she is not excited about Whitemoney's win

Blessing had taken to her social media page to say that Whitemoney's win lacked originality and excitement

Uche noted that he supported Liquorose but he accepted the outcome of the show when Whitemoney was declared winner

Acclaimed relationship coach Blessing CEO is one of the people who are not excited about the outcome of the grand finale of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show.

Taking to her social media page, Blessing said Whitemoney's win is boring.

Uche Maduagwu slams Blessing CEO over her statement on Whitemoney's win. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @whitemoney_, @officialblessingceo

Uche Maduagwu defends Whitemoney against Blessing CEO

According to her, there was no excitement as it was predictable and looked scripted.

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu seemed displeased by Blessing's statement and he took to his page to address her.

He said:

"Dear Blessing CEO, if Whitemoney winning #bbnaija 90 million naira is not enough EXCITEMENT for you then you seriously need 30 days mountain prayers. Everyone knows it was #Liquorose I supported, but when #Jesus say YES no man can say NO. Madam #bbnaija6 finale no be Onye Eze mansion, that type of boring excitement is AUDIO. Learn to rejoice with those wey dey rejoice, clout chasing is not nutritious."

Nigerians agree with Uche's post

henryferdnand:

"For the first time you're serious."

ebiannis:

"100% correct reply to blessing."

ijeoma._ij:

"N u 2 rest and leave our maziiiii alone. U also said it that he will not win so y blaming ur fellow confused colleagues."

officialclmuzik:

"U don come again."

triple_chy_pretty_:

"Wow Uche the very first time you're talking with sense."

rude_baddie:

"For the first time u said sense."

iam_darkweb:

"Honestly for the third time consecutively this guy spat sense, I don’t know about the next but he killed this one omor."

Angel and Pere describe Whitemoney as deceptive

Angel and Pere had a conversation about one of the fans' favourites in the house, Whitemoney, while they were in the white room.

They spoke about Whitemoney's not too straightforward character and how he likes to portray himself as a nice person in front of everyone.

According to them, Whitemoney has a deceptive character that is not easy to detect.

