DMO Releases How Much Each Nigerian State Owes To China, India, and Other Organizations As It Hits N1.87tn
- The Debt Management Office has released the external debt profile of each state as of the end of June 30
- According to DMO data, Lagos has the highest external debt among the 36 states, followed by Kaduna and Edo
- Borno, Yobe, and Federal capital territory (FCT) occupy the bottom three positions of states with the least external debt stock
According to Debt Management Office, as of the end of June 2021, Nigeria has an external debt stock of $33.46 billion(N13.8 trillion) owed to countries, international organizations (IMF, world bank etc.).
DMO data shows the federal government owes $28.91 billion external debt while Nigerian states including the Federal Capital Territory owe an external debt of $4.55 billion($1.87 trillion).
These huge debts were collected via multilateral agreements, bilateral (AFD), Bilateral (china, Japan, India, Germany), promissory notes, Eurobonds, and diaspora bonds.
For Nigerian states external debt, DMO latest report shows Lagos state has the highest contribution of 4.13%, while Jigawa state had the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.74%.
Borno state has the least external debt exposure among the Nigerian states.
Here is the list of states with their current debt profiles:
- Abia $99.74m
- Adamawa $116.58m
- Akwa Ibom $48.72m
- Anambra $111.48m
- Bauchi $133.69m
- Bayelsa $63.12m
- Benue $32.96m
- Borno $16.70m
- Cross River $184.60
- Delta $62.20m
- Ebonyi $65.35m
- Edo $281.47m
- Ekiti $102.30
- Enugu $124.22m
- Gombe $33.21m
- Imo $96.97m
- Jigawa $30.53m
- Kaduna $559.50m
- Kano $67.67m
- Katsina $55.35m
- Kebbi $43.25m
- Kogi $29.53m
- Kwara $46.54m
- Lagos $1.38bn
- Nassarawa $58.47m
- Niger $70.37m
- Ogun $103.65m
- Ondo $85.95m
- Osun $95.50m
- Oyo $87.73m
- Plateau . $32.76m
- Rivers $86.36m
- Sokoto $37.15m
- Taraba $20.59m
- Yobe $25.81m
- Zamfara $32.01m
- FCT $29.45m
