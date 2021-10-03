- Father of Zamfara state speaker, Alhaji Muazu Abubakar, has died inside the enclave of the bandits that kidnapped him

Alhaji Muazu Abubakar, the father of Zamfara state speaker, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, has reportedly died of heart attack inside bandits’ enclave.

Older brother to the deceased, Mallam Dahiru Saraki Magarya, disclosed this in an interview on Saturday, according to a report by the Blueprint.

Abubakar was kidnaped eight weeks ago along with his wife, three weeks old baby, Malam Magarya and two others.

Also, a former provost of Kogi State College of Education (Technical) in Kabba, Julius Oshadumo, who was abducted by gunmen a fortnight ago, has died in crossfire between his abductors and local security operatives during a rescue operation.

Malam Magarya told Blueprint that it was one bandit kingpin popularly known as Kachalla that informed him a day to their rescue by the security that his brother had died of heart failure.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, presented the rescued victims before reporters in Gusau on Saturday.

He said all the victims had undergone various medical checkups and would be reunited with their families.

