Actress Toyin Abraham has heaped accolades on her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, in a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page

The mother of one recounted her horse riding experience during the premiere of her new movie and how Kolawole offered his support

According to her, the way he looked after her on that particular day can be likened to what their marriage has been in the past few years

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham made an impressive entrance at the premiere of her Ghost and Tout Too movie, but the film star has now shared a back story to what played out on the day.

According to the mother of one, she was scared and shaking while she was on the horse as any revolt from the animal would have resulted in commotion at the movie premiere.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recounts riding a horse on red carpet. Photo: @toyinabraham

Toyin, however, mentioned how her darling husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, kept on reassuring her and letting her know that all would go on well.

"Any bad thing on that day would have been epic! But the presence of my husband @kolawoleajeyemi beside me made all the difference. He was a comforting and assured presence holding my hand. I was scared of falling, he would look at me when I started to shake on the horse and said, ‘Toyin, ma worry, mo’n di e mu, mo wa nibi (Toyin, don’t worry, I am right here for you)‘."

In a different portion of the post, the actress likened what happened on that particular day to the story of their marriage.

She heaped accolades on her hubby for his love, patience, kindness and support in their union.

Read the full note below:

Fans, colleagues react

The messages from the actress stirred different reactions in her comment section. Read what people had to say below:

princess_lade77 said:

"God bless your marriage always, I tap from this, God shld do mine also."

twinkletoeshub said:

"God bless this union till eternity."

bolanle_onifade said:

"May GOD continue to bless you two with everlasting love."

hairbybosh said:

"I love how you love your husband ❤️ Your home shall be more fruitful."

King Sunny Ade bows as actress Toyin Abraham prays for him at event

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that King Sunny Ade was among those who graced Toyin Abraham’s birthday party and movie premiere event.

After the night’s fun activities, a grateful Toyin gave a vote of thanks to the audience and specially appreciated the 74-year-old veteran.

Toyin offered heartfelt prayers for KSA for honouring her with his presence and even accepting lesser than he charges for events.

