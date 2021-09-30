The legal battle between the FIRS and the state governments have continued to generate more reactions in the country

Recently, the appeal court has decided to weigh in on the matter by granting the Lagos state government the request to join the suit

The court which resumed the hearing today, ordered that all processes to be filed on the Attorney-General of the state

FCT, Abuja- The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted a request by the Lagos state government, seeking to join Rivers State in the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The FIRS had filed an appeal at the appellate court to challenge the collection of Value Added Tax by states.

Channels TV reports that at the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, September 30, the court granted the request by Lagos and ordered all processes filed to be served on the Attorney-General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

VAT dispute case: Court Grants Lagos’ Request To Join River state, resumes hearing

Source: Facebook

Justice Haruna Simon Tsanami in the ruling, held that Lagos has effectively shown that it has sufficient interest to protect by being made a party in the case, a report by The Nation also indicate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The court rejected the objections by the FIRS and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and proceeded to join the Attorney General of Lagos state as the third respondent.

The case was later adjourned to Thursday, October 7 and would be heard at the Appellate Court in Port Harcourt.

Crucial issues discussed by Northern Governors and their decisions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported earlier that on Monday, September 27, the Northern Governors Forum met in Kaduna to deliberate on key issues affecting the northern region.

After the meeting, the chairman of the forum and Plateau state governor Simon Lalong issued a statement containing their resolutions.

This piece highlights key resolutions reached by the 19 governors from the northern region.

VAT row: North is rich, can live without the South, says Baba-Ahmed

Earlier, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum says the north is a rich region and can survive on its resources without support from southern Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed made the statement on Tuesday, September 21 when he featured on a programme aired on Arise TV.

Legit.ng gathered that he was reacting to the recent tussle between southern states and the federal government on the collection of Value Added Tax, VAT.

Source: Legit.ng