Veteran Nollywood actress, Fali Werepe has called on the organisers of the BBNaija reality show to consider another one for the Big Mamas

The actress made it known that the mamas need to win big money as well and they've got great bodies they can flaunt on TV too

Werepe's viral video has got mixed reactions from fans with many already suggesting people that will be in the big mama's house

Veteran Yoruba actress, Modupe Mariah Johnson better known as Fali Werepe has advised the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaiija) to look into introducing another version of the show that will be called Big Mama Naija.

The actress was seen in a viral video making a case for the Big Mamas in Nigeria, speaking in the Yoruba language.

Her rants were translated as:

"I'm tired of the organiser of Big Brother Naija, they are just rolling out big money, the ongoing edition winner will take a whopping N90 million.

"They should consider doing for we the big mamas, if they do such, I will be glad and participate in it so I will see money as well, I appeal to you in the name of God talk to the organizers let them do for we the big mamas."

I will open body for N90m

She was asked if she could participate in what BBNaija housemates were doing on live TV, and she said:

"I will do everything, my body is clean, I will open body body for them we are talking about 90 million with a house we want big mama, please."

Fans reaction

Nigerian internet users have responded to Fali Werepe's Big Mama Naija request and they are already suggesting mamas that will participate in the show.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Airstone__essentials:

"Fali werepe, Ada Ameh, Patience Ozokwo, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anunobi, Funke Akindele, Eniola Badmus. Mad oooo."

Ijayykay:

"They'll just be turning Amala from morning till night."

Okrikaplug:

"Yes oh.. they should put Ada emeh inside."

Julsnewshq:

"This woman and ada ameh will change it for big brother. They will beat him blue black if he tries nonsense. These women will break big brothers rules."

Winnieromeo:

"With Ada Ameh, aka Emu, funke Akindele aka Jeniffer, Chioma Akpota, Queen Nwonkoye, mercy Johnson and mama G."

Iam_omonike:

"Can you wear bikini ma?"

Uti calls out Nollywood actors for not supporting Pere

Popular Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu has lashed out at actors and actresses for not supporting one of their own in the BBNaija house, Pere Egbi.

Uti said Nollywood people do not like to support each other but would rather show their loyalty to outsiders who won't stand by them when things go wrong.

Uti rallied support for Pere and declared that the reality star is not coming to take anyone's slot.

