Popularly known as E-Money, Emeka Okonkwo is all shades a successful personality and the perfect poster boy for the catch phrase 'from grace to grace.' He is a business tycoon, music producer and philanthropist.

E-money started as a pauper Photo Credit: Instagram/@iam_emoney1, 36ng

The 40-year-old started from a place of nothing to become the embodiment of wealth, power and success he is today.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights 4 interesting facts about the billionaire that will leave you awestruck.

1. E-Money started as a pauper before making it big

E-Money wasn't actually a moneybag from the onset. It is said that he rose to wealth from a humble beginning.

According to Naija Mobile, Emeka's story changed after he was awarded a $2 million contract many years ago.

It is said that he judiciously used the returns from that and went on to set different enterprises including his Five Star Music record label and Emmy Cargoes Nigeria Limited Company.

2. His father sold CD plates and video cassettes

Answers Africa reports that the father of E-Money sold CD plates and video cassettes while he raised the billionaire and his elder brother Kingsley Okonkwo popularly known as Kcee.

The Anambra indigene was brought up in the Lagos slum Ajegunle and had it tough growing up.

3. He met his wife while she was an undergraduate

E-Money fell head over heels in love with his wife Juliet while she was at the university. Naija Mobile has it that they began dating in her second year.

It is reported that Juliet didn't care that E-Money wasn't financially buoyant at that time and ignored calls from her friends to dump him for other rich men.

4. E-Money's businesses

His extravagant lifestyle and wealth stem from his chain of businesses namely Emmy Cargo And Shipping Services Nigeria Limited, 5- Star Group and 5- Star Media.

Set up in 2007, Emmy Cargo And Shipping Services Nigeria Limited engages in freight forwarding and shipping services across Africa as well as selling both new and used American cars at competitive prices.

The 5- Star Group is concerned with the production of made in Nigeria tomato paste, sweet corn, coconut milk, and mackerel in tomato sauce. They also deal in oil and gas.

While the 5- Star Media is a record label that is concerned with music production. It had singed artistes as Harry Song, Xbusta and released Kcee's hit song Limpopo.

