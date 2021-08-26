While businessmen Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu and others continue to maintain their spot on Nigeria's exclusive list of billionaires, there exists one who is widely considered to be the first billionaire Nigeria's ever produced.

He was the first president of the Nigeria Stock Exchange Photo Credit: Chimere Ukoha Iroha

His name was Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu. Born in 1909, the Nnewi indigene who struggled before hitting it big shook the business world in Nigeria and beyond with his wealth.

Legit.ng presents 4 facts about the man who was 57 years old when he passed away.

1. His networth

According to Forbes Africa, Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu was worth an estimated $4 billion (N1,645, 960,000,000) in today's economic value.

Ojukwu was so influential with his wealth to the point that he helped the British during World War II with a fleet of trucks and this earned him knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

2. He was the first president of the Nigeria Stock Exchange

Sir Louis was all shades an accomplished business mogul as he didn't only seat on the board of top corporations but was the first president of the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

Wikipedia reports that he was president of The African Continental Bank. Companies he is either a chairman or board member include Nigerian Coal Corporation, Costain West Africa Ltd, John Holt, Nigerian Marketing Board and so forth.

3. He is the father of the secessionist state of Biafra, President Odumegwu Ojukwu

Sir Louis died just a year before the Nigeria civil war, but not many know that he is the father of Biafra founding agitator, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

His son, Ojukwu, was the brainchild of the Biafra secessionist state that fought a war that claimed many lives and properties, its effect still felt till this day.

4. Sir Louis had a political stint

Aside from being a renowned businessman, Louis was a politician.

Wikipedia has it that he was an active member and donor of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) party, a political party that existed between the periods of 1944 and 1966.

He won a parliamentary seat (House of Representatives) during Nigeria's first republic.

