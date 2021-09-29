Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel recently divulged he bought several properties for his family

The iconic singer bought a bigger house for his parents and gave his son two properties as he turned 18

Upon the birth of the music superstar's grandchild, he also acquired 8.9 acres of land for his son

Despite being incarcerated for 10 years now, iconic dancehall musician Vybz Kartel is making major money moves and is seemingly keen on creating generational wealth for his family.

Vybz Kartel bought numerous properties for his family. Photo: Scott Gries.

Via an Instagram post on Friday, September 24, the Teacher's Pet hitmaker shed light on some of the properties he purchased for his family.

Vybz said he bought his parents a bigger house and transferred properties to his son’s name as he turned 18.

“Just bought bigger house for my parents on the hill and transferred two properties in my son's name for his 18th birthday,” the singer wrote.

Vybz also disclosed that he also bought his son 8.9 acres of land to celebrate the birth of his grandson.

However, Vybz said that his 14-year-old daughter asked him not to make public what he had bought for her until her exam results come out.

“I’m so proud of her cause she just 14 years old,” he said.

Mental and physical strength

The singer who commands a legion of diehard fans across the globe also affirmed that he is stronger than ever mentally and physically.

He sent a shout out to his fans and haters, writing:

“Big up my supporters and a special big up to my haters. Both of you are doing a great job to motivate unstoppable me.

From humble beginnings, but the legacy continues.”

Reactions

Fellow celebrities and fans reacted to Vybz’s post by writing:

@jesseroyal1:

“Not to mention the many others you have blessed.”

@seankingston:

“Legendary, my boss.”

@rvssian:

“Blessings bro.”

@bustarhymes:

“Godly.”

@spiceofficial:

“Doing it from behind the bars.

Freedom?

In July, Legit.ng reported that the singer's lawyer said text messages used to convict him were fake.

Isat Buchanan said new evidence of foul play and fake phone messages could throw out his conviction.

"Looking at the evidence, this case was about getting Vybz Kartel in prison and leaving him there.

What was put before the jury was evidence which we do not know if it was authentic, but what we do now know was that there was tampering of that cell phone," he said.

