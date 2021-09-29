Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, is in the mood for a double celebration as she marks her 60th birthday and 40 years in the industry

Taking to social media, the top movie star shared stunning photos of herself in a beautiful red dress as she danced for joy

Joke Silva noted that her biography titled 40 @ 60 is in the works as she gave thanks to God for her life and journey

Much loved Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, turned a year older on September 29, and she has taken to social media to celebrate with fans.

However, the top movie star soon revealed that it was an occasion for double celebration as she noted that she was also marking her 40th year in the industry.

Taking to her Instagram page, Joke Silva shared series of photos of herself looking stunning in a lovely red dress and she appeared to be dancing for joy in the snaps.

Actress Joke Silva celebrates 60th birthday in style. Photos: @ajokesilva

In the caption of the post, the movie veteran noted that numbers are important to her and that on her 60th birthday, she is also marking 40 years in the film industry.

Not stopping there, Joke Silva revealed that her biography with the title 40 @ 60 is also in the works as she expressed gratitude to God.

According to the actress, she has had an incredible journey and she thanked fans for their endless love.

In her words:

“Numbers are very important to me, so this year, as I turn 60, I also mark forty years in the industry I love. #40@60

"My biography of that title #40@60 is actually in the works. Psalm 100 (40+60)is on my lips today as I express my gratitude to God!

"Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God..."

"It has been an incredible journey and I thank you all for your endless love.#HappyBirthdaytoMe #40@60.”

See her lovely snaps below:

Social media users react

Numerous fans and colleagues of the actress took to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday. A number of them had only glowing words to celebrate Joke.

Read some of their comments below:

Realomosexy:

“Happy birthday to an Enigma. What a blessing to have you . ❤️.”

Thearinolao:

“Happy birthday Ma wishing you many more years of good healthand prosperity.”

Lalaakindoju:

“A 60 year old stunning pie .”

Ejiroamostafiri:

“Happy glorious birthday ma'am, You look amazinggg always so lovely and graceful. ❤️”

Ivyekong:

“Happy birthday aunty Joke. Best wishes today and always. Love you ❤️❤️.”

