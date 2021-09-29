BBNaija’s Tega has stirred heated reactions from members of the online community after sharing her opinion about marriage

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemate had submitted that marriage is a difficult reality for those who are currently on the journey

However, netizens were not having Tega’s opinion as they accused her of trying to get back to her ways in the BBNaija house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tega Dominic, has once again riled up members of the online community after putting out her thoughts about the institution of marriage.

The reality star had noted that people's unions can be as old as 45 and they would still feel trapped in their marriages.

BBNaija's Tega says marriage is a difficult reality.

Source: Instagram

According to her, marriage is indeed a difficult reality for those who have chosen to tread the path.

In her words:

"You can be 45 years in marriage and still feel trapped. Omo man, it's a difficult reality."

See a screenshot of her post below:

Social media users react

Tega's history in the BBNaija's house came to light as many reacted to her post about feeling trapped in a marriage.

Displeased internet users were quick to ask if the reality star wishes to return to her ways when she was still competing in the house.

Read comments sighted below:

pslay2u said:

"When "the street Calling me to do more" is a person."

barbeechi said:

"When you allow a different hand to touch you. You begin to compare."

kemz_kemzy said:

"If you want to come back to the street, feel free and save us that trapped marriage sermon, it’s your life and your choice hanty."

urch_dazzle said:

"She is dropping divorce quotes lol . Mama don see fame wan end marriage."

kidwalksapparels said:

"You shouldn't have mentioned anything marriage o, people finally forgot about you due to September kuku kaka (in James brown's voice) that has been happening up and down. You want them to use d remains of dis particular special SEPTEMBER to drag you?"

Boma clears the air about relationship with Tega in BBNaija house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija’s Boma had to clear the air for the umpteenth time as it regards his ‘situationship’ with Tega during his time in Biggie’s house.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode, Boma gave his words that he never said anything about Tega’s body part having a fishy odour.

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate also used the opportunity to emphasize that they didn’t have intercourse but only cuddled and kissed a lot.

