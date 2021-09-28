BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Emmanuel Umoh, has listed the winners of the reality show in his order of preference

Emmanuel said he would like Liquorose and Angel to come in second and third place after him as number one

The young man also got emotional as he recounted his tough childhood and explained how he was brought up by his parents

Big Brother Nigeria star, Emmanuel, has spoken during a recent Diary Room session about who he hopes to win the show.

The 24-year-old model noted that he wishes and hopes to win the N90 million grand prize.

However, Emmanuel noted that if he doesn’t win, then he would like Liquorose to win, followed by Angel and Cross.

He placed Whitemoney in the fifth position with Pere coming sixth for him on his list of winners.

See the video below:

Emmanuel opens up about his upbringing

Also during the Diary Session, Emmanuel spoke on his childhood and how it was a tough one.

According to the BBNaija housemate, his life has been different from every other 20 to 24-year-old out there. He added that his upbringing taught him to take the bull by its horns and focus on the positives even after considering the risk.

Emmanuel added that he always hopes for the best with every step that he takes. The young man noted that his upbringing wasn’t so smooth and that he fell in love with business and modelling then made it a lifestyle because he didn’t want to settle for less and wants to switch things up when he grows older.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from fans about Emmanuel’s disclosure in the Diary Room. Read some of their comments below:

Iamprincedpep:

“Bro na u go first commot.”

Karen_mwansaq8:

“Emma I like your faith.”

Odun_fangirl25:

“Some of u here can't even reach top 10, do u want him to put himself last, he was even forced to answer the question sef, try dey sub ur decoder o.”

Mhz_ijay:

“He said if he doesn't win let Liquorose win..so shall it be Amen... Emmanuel cry no more bcus by God's Grace no b my power Liquorose will win.”

Veroewere:

“Those of you hating on Emmanuel l pity you he is a child of grace who God has bless nobody can course❤️❤️❤️.”

Gloria.nweke:

“Everyone with Premium tears.”

Fabulosgloria:

“I think Emmanuel is one of the most strategic in that house but y'all don't give him enough credit. He identified Liquorose from day one knowing she had a huge fanbase outside and found a way to stick to her (inspite his attraction to other females in the house). Look how far that relationship has gotten him. His fans were generated from that EmmaRose ship. He may not win but his game was tight.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit