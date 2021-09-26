Babatunde Fashola has disowned the campaign poster featuring him and Borno governor as presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively

The minister of works and housing said he knew nothing about the group behind the poster and his consent was never solicited

Fashola urged Nigerians to ignore the poster, noting that he is focused on his current job as the works and housing minister

FCT, Abuja - Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has distanced himself from a presidential campaign poster that has gone viral on social media.

The poster shows the minister and the governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Zulum, pose as presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively of an unnamed political party.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has distanced himself from a presidential campaign poster circulating on social media. Photo credits: Shoyemi Adeniyi, Babatunde Raji Fashola

Source: Facebook

The poster from a group tagged ‘Nigeria Project 2023’ was signed by one Abayomi Mademaku described its convener, The Punch reported.

The group said it will launch the campaign on October 2, BBC Pidgin also stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, Fashola's media aide, Hakeem Bello, in a statement urged Nigerians to ignore the poster, noting that the group did not contact the minister or asked for his consent before issuing the invitation.

The statement added that the minister is currently focused on leading his team in the Ministry of Works and Housing to deliver expanded and upgraded road transport infrastructure and affordable housing nationwide.

Bello also explained that the promoters of The Nigeria Project 2023 are unknown to the APC and the minister.

2023: Atiku disowns presidential campaign posters

In a related development, Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president, has disowned presidential campaign posters pairing him with a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo as his running mate.

The posters which surfaced in Abuja had Atiku and Soludo’s photographs side by side announcing an Atiku/Soludo ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku in a statement released by his media office and signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said he knew nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

2023: Again, Osinbajo clears air on alleged presidential ambition

In another report, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, August 23, denied distributing his presidential campaign posters ahead of the 2023 general election.

Osinbajo made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the vice president, Laolu Akande.

He said he is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners and the like on social media.

Source: Legit.ng