Nigerians have witnessed quite a number of marriages go down the drain, while reasons might not be clear sometimes, speculations still fly around

Legit.ng recently asked its readers why many celebrity marriages fail and quite a number of reasons came up

A prominent reason, however, is social media because a lot of people who put their marriages out there eventually succumb to imperfections pointed out by the public

Celebrity marriages are beautiful, there is nothing greater than seeing a screen or music favourite find love and build amazing homes.

As beautiful as these unions are sometimes, some celebrities eventually split from their significant other mostly due to irreconcilable differences.

Celebrity marriages that have crashed Photo credit: @tontolet/@realmercyaigbe/@asiwajulanregentry

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Facebook to share opinions about why celebrity marriages fail and reasons such as fame, ego, infidelity, pride and lack of trust came up.

Another reason which however took over the comment section was social media, as a lot of people believe that public display of love, flaunting one's partner, online advice and interference do more harm than good to celebrity marriages.

See the post below:

Nigerians share their opinions

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Essy April Iheme:

"They feel everything is drama that will end in praise and happy ending..They don't know it is only in d movies not reality. Pride, infidelity, materialism, Lack of fear of God, competition, disrespect, and lack of communication."

Andong Nancy:

"They live their marriage for others, people's point of view matter alot for them."

Sylvia Uchenna Ugwuona Okafor:

"Sometimes they don't manage the fame very well and this is one good reason their marriage fall."

Hantibae David:

"Social media, all the negativity on social media, only the strong minded can handle it in marriages."

Caring Vincent:

"Cause they carry almost everything on social media breathing and sneezing even coughing self. How is that supposed to last?"

Emmanuella Moses:

"In a marriage where everyone wants to be the head there is every tendency that it will crash on the way."

Prospero Eze:

"Genuine love is rare amongst celebrities because majority of them are materialistic and wouldn't ever think of marrying their partner if they weren't rich and famous. Second reason is public opinion, advice and the pressure from fans and followers."

Source: Legit