The much-talked-about Nollywood blockbuster, KOB: The Return of the King, remains one of the greatest movies of the year 2021 and a lot of people contributed to this.

One of such is Abaya Lagos, one of the designers responsible for the costume which actress Sola Sobowale's character, Eniola Salami, wore in the series.

Abaya Lagos designed some of the costumes. Photo credit: Abaya Lagos, Salihat Rahaman

In a recent interview with Tribe & Elan, Salihat Rahaman, founder and creative director of Abaya Lagos opened up about what went into creating the robes and abayas that Salami sported in the film.

In her words:

"All our pieces were very carefully made due to the delicate nature of our fabrics. The most challenging piece was the blue outfit she wore when she made an entrance to meet with First Lady Randall.

The look had to be put together to depict a daytime “diva power look” without it looking like a costume. We also had to be careful about the volume so that it didn’t overwhelm her. Giving the outfits relatability was a challenge for us. We wanted viewers to be able to see themselves in them; as being able to be their own version of the King Woman, Eniola Salami."

