Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Alausa has taken to social media to celebrate as God finally performed a miracle she had been waiting for

The movie star through her Instagram posts announced that her friend who had been married for eighteen years finally gave birth to not one but three babies

Alausa shared throwback photos from her friend's wedding and also shared a video during the christaining of the babies

Nollywood actress Toyin Alausa's friend is proof that God still answers prayers and performs miracles regardless of the duration.

The actress through posts on her Instagram announced that her friend who had been married for eighteen years without kids finally became a mother.

Toyin Alausa and her friend at her wedding Photo credit: @omoalausa1

Source: Instagram

The greatest part of the miracle, however, is the fact that Alausa's friend was blessed with not one but three children.

She also shared a throwback photo from her friend's white wedding.

"This Time last week I couldn’t contain the Joy in Me , I rejoice with the families Akapo and Omoyajowo, For 18Years we Waited for this Miracle and TODAY IT IS FULFILLED."

In another post, the actress who prayed for a miracle for expectant mothers also shared a video of her friend holding her bundles of joy presumably during the christening.

"Don’t loose hope, to some one out there hold on to your faith. HE NEVER FAILS, HALLELUYAHHH."

Nigerians react

mbscakesng:

"I tap into this blessing."

aduramigbakehinde:

"I key to this testimony,mine own is next in Jesus name."

holuwa_folakemii:

"God is great. Congratulations to her once again. Her joy shall be permanent in Jesus name."

adeolaadelowotan_i:

"Congratulations to her."

kween_shabby:

"Congratulations, I am so happy."

bimps_crown:

"Ever Faithful God. God bless them."

i_am_annlea:

"This is a massive gift. Congratulations."

