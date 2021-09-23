US based Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has hit out at Nigerian celebrities for doing their body work to attract men

She also lashed at all the celebrities that were called out on the leaked Kpokpogri's audio by Tonto Dikeh and said women in other parts of the word work on their body for self actualization

Sonia comforted Tonto Dikeh in this trying times that what she had with Kpokpogri was a relationship and not prostitution like the rest on the leaked audio

American based Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has advised female celebrities who are tired of the profession to quit and face something else instead of spoiling their names.

Tonto Dikeh opened a can of warms earlier when she released leaked audio of ex-lover Kpokpogri's escapades with other female celebrities.

Sonia posted a lengthy words on her verified Instagram page to talk about the situation.

After Tonto's post today, I clearly understand why some people don't respect celebrities In Nigeria. Some celebrities without shame drugged their names in the mud as runs girls. Please if celebrity no sure for you again let the public know.

She also made it known women in other countries work on their bum bum for something entirely different.

"Women in other countries do their body bum bum for self-esteem, slef-hapiness, satisfaction to fit in clothes, lapses in body type (body shaming) etc but my Nigeria women are doing bum bum for more men.

The actress then sent encouraging message to Tonto Dikeh.

"Tonto sweetheart please don’t mention their names ohhh for the sake of shame. Yours was relationship that carried you there not runs like others."

