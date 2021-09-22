A hardworking woman, Jean Mhlanga, has said that she was many years ago a maid before her life turned around

Jean went on in life despite where she started from to get a degree and a post-graduate diploma in health safety

Many people said her story of patience is a motivating one as they commended her hardworking spirit

A woman has gone on LinkedIn to narrate how she rose from grass to grace over the years. Jean revealed that she once worked as a maid.

Eight years after that time in her life, the woman got her degree In managing occupational health and safety and also diploma in management

She used to work as a maid. Photo source: LinkedIn/Jean Mhlanga

Source: UGC

Aside from those qualifications, she also got is also studying for her MBA. Jean said “working hard has never been an option.”

The lady revealed that her story has been marked by many kinds of emotions as she described hers as a “rich story”.

Jean stood dressed in a helmet at a place that looks like a project site. Her story inspired many people online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from people:

Nobuhle C. Mashiya said:

"Congratulations. God is great."

Chipo Lucy Ncube said:

"Well done."

Charles Karichi said:

"Love this the sky is the limit my sista."

Engr. Remigius Opara said:

"This is awesome. Inspiring my dear. Keep the ball rolling."

Source: Legit