Former military president Babangida has shared his experience on the battlefield during the civil war

Babangida, popularly called IBB, said the troops of the Nigerian Army faced the fiercest battle in Enugu

The Minna-born elder statesman said the war was devastating as he had to fight his coursemates who were fighting on the Biafra side

Minna, Niger state - Former head of state Ibrahim Babangida says was involved in the fiercest battle in Enugu during the civil war of 1967 before the city was captured.

Babangida, fondly known as IBB, made this known in an interview published by Vanguard on Tuesday, August 16.

Former head of state Ibrahim Babangida has said he was involved in the fiercest battle in Enugu during the 1967 civil war. Photo credits: Patrick Durand, Keystone Features/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

He revealed how he almost lost his life fighting to keep Nigeria one, adding that it was devastating fighting his coursemates who were on the Biafran side.

His words:

”I was in Sector one of the 1st Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna and as such we started from Otukpo and then moved into the axis going to Enugu.

”It was our formation that eventually captured Enugu. We fought through Nsukka, Okigwe, Ninth Mile corner and other towns.

That was the initial stage of the war but as the war raged, we changed from Enugu to Umuahia, Ubilagwu and Uzuakoli. I was badly hit at Uzuakoli.

”Uzuokoli was very fierce but getting into Ninth Mile in Enugu, the fiercest because of the terrain. That was very difficult because of its humid and undulating topography. Climbing and coming down from it with heavy weapons was very challenging.”

The Nigerian civil war, fought between 1967 and 1970, was a civil war fought between the Nigerian government and the secessionist Republic of Biafra.

