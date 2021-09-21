Popular Nigerian rapper, Vector has taken to social media with a post kicking against all forms of gang fights, clashes or movement

The entertainer noted that gang clashes have always been stupid and youths killing each other makes them destroyers of life and purpose

Vector also hinted at a particular group and noted that their leaders are ignoring their responsibilities of orientation

Nigerian rapper, Vector is one of many Nigerians who believe that gang clashes and fights are unnecessary and stupid.

To drive home his point, Vector shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page where he condemned the act.

Vector calls out gang roup Photo credit: @vectorthaviper

Source: Instagram

If dem kill you, you go like am?

Asking the question above, Vector made it clear that youths killing each other does not make them rugged but just destroyers of life and purpose.

He continued by saying that even if the country has spoiled, the killers are no different from the spoilers.

Vector continued by hinting at a particular group and noted that if the members are truly free men, they would not be influenced by mental slavery.

He also added that the leaders of the group have ignored their responsibilities in sharing orientation of true purpose.

"If them kill you, you go like am? Let’s make it clear that the killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea. If you belong to a gang and you are reading this, know that killing each other doesn’t make you harder or rugged. If anything it makes you a destroyer of life and purpose."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

youngz_coded:

"Take the #gangwarisnotfreedom to the streets!"

djsoseofficial:

"True talk."

mr.medusa0001:

"You took your time for this !! Regards."

its_akaolisa:

"Best advice on the internet this year. Our celebrities even great and talk in their language misleading millions of people."

itz_khimdy:

"Bless you, OSHA!! Someone needs to keep reverberating this!"

Vector visits boy who cried for his autograph

Rapper Vector shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he visited one of his young die-hard fans called Seye.

A video was spotted on social media and it showed Seye crying profusely in a car. The young boy revealed that rapper Vector visited their school, but sadly, he couldn't get an autograph by the time he left.

In the video Vector shared online, he was spotted in Seye's house. According to the rapper, he decided to surprise the young boy on his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng