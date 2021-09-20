The prayers of Nigerians made it possible for the mass surrender of Boko Haram terrorists according to the Army

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), over 1,000 insurgents surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai

Meanwhile the Army has assured Nigerians that the surrendered insurgents will be properly handled

Nigerians have been credited with the current rate of surrender by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to Christopher Musa, theatre commander of the north-east joint task force — Operation Hadin Kai — it is the prayers of Nigerian that made this possible.

He said:

The surrendering “looked like part of divine intervention”.

He made this known while briefing journalists on the fight against insurgency in the northern region, Punch Newspaper reports.

Army says the prayers of Nigerians made many Boko Haram members surrender to troops. Photo: Nigeria Army.

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had said over 1,000 insurgents surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

The Army however assured Nigerians that the surrendered insurgents will be properly handled, the Cable added.

“One thing I told them is that whatever it is we are doing, we must sit back and reflect on how it started, what were we doing and how do we prevent it from happening in future. If we don’t address the causative factor then we are bound to go back to them.”

Army invades bandits camp, rescue major abducted at NDA

Nigerians will have something to smile about amidst the insecurity in the country. This is the rescue of abducted Major CL Datong.

The military officer was some time ago abducted when bandits broke into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on August 24.

The news of the recue was announced on Friday night by deputy director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah.

According to him, Datong was rescued by troops in an operation that led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

Source: Legit.ng