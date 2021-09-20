Popular Nollywood comedian, Ime Bishop Okon is not keeping it cool with cyber criminals who steal from the poor and corrupt politicians

He advised all cyber criminals to unfollow him because their acts is not heroic and they force people to commit suicide or contemplate it

Okon also prayed for politicians who steal collective commonwealth of the poor people who they were elected to provide for

Popular Nollywood comedian, Ime Bishop Okon is not in a joking mood with cyber criminals who deprive poor/middle class of their life savings and corrupt politicians who steal what was supposed to be for the poor.

Comic actor, Okon has a prayer and advise for corrupt politicians and yahoo boys. Credit: @okonoflagsos

Source: Instagram

He made the tough revelation and rained prayers on them via his verified Instagram page when he posted a word-picture that reads;

"I say it again, if you are a cyber criminal, UNFOLLOW ME! it's not even heroic you steal from the poor, lower class or at the very peak, if and if you can, the upper middle-class.

You sweep away live savings of many years of hard word and toil, drive them to suicide or the contemplation of it, just to buy a Benz in one day and do "DORIME".

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He followed up the post with a caption that reads,

Also to ALL the corrupt politicians who STEAL the collective commonwealth of the poor people they were elected or appointed lead and provide for, may ALL your days be DARK and SHORT and your paths, SLIPPERY and THORNY! And may the congregation Answer Amen!

See the post as posted by Okon below;

Fans reaction

The post have since garnered fans reactions most of whom supported him and said amen to the prayers. Legit.ng captured some of these comments, check below;

Stephaniekalu83:

"Let them know that a honest income is virtue."

Sojioguns:

"This is how to be a responsible celebrity! Bless you sir."

Officialmmalabista:

"Very stupid mentality of money chasing."

Pinkymandi:

"Bitter truth."

Okon reacted to EFCC boss slump, Slammed Yahoo Boys and corrupt politicians

Nollywood Comic actor, reacted to the ill health of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa . The anti-graft chair slumped at a recent event.

The comic actor claimed that Yahoo boys and corrupt politicians might have taken his photo to their jazz man.

He further pleaded that if they had given the photo to their babalawos they should release and let go of him.

Source: Legit