The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Obadiah Mailafia on Sunday, September 19, passed away at the age of 64.

Mailafia went into politics amid the killings in Southern Kaduna and contested in the 2019 presidential election under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former CBN deputy governor Obadiah Mailafia was known for making unverifiable allegations and claims. Photo credit: Obadiah Mailafia

The 64-year-old who described himself as a voice to the less priviledged was known for making unverifiable allegations and claims.

He raised a lot of dust with a number of allegations which caught the federal government by surprise.

Though the politician remained an ardent critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, he got into trouble which earned him multiple invitations from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force.

Legit.ng in this piece highlights comments made by Mailafia that created a storm;

1. During a radio programme back in September 2020, Mailafia claimed he had an intelligence report that a serving northern state governor is a commander of Boko Haram.

He later backtracked his allegation saying he had no evidence to prove that an unnamed governor was a sponsor of bandits killing Nigerians.

2. Mailafia also claimed that Boko Haram is planning an invasion of the southern region in a bid to trigger a second civil war.

3. The 2019 presidential candidate in an interview claimed that Nigeria is more insecure under President Buhari than it was when late General Sani Abacha was in power.

He made the comment after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had attacked Governor Samuel Ortom while he was on his farm, near Markudi.

Earlier, Legit.ng listed 10 things about late presidential candidate who was often described as an international polymath due to his wealth of knowledge.

Former presidential candidate identifies people behind problems in the north

Meanwhile, amid the high level of insecurity in the northern region, Mailafia identified the elite as those responsible for challenges in the geographical zone.

The former CBN deputy governor in a Zoom conference on Sunday, August 15, explained that there is a peculiar ‘disease’ in northern Nigeria which is being perpetrated by the elites who hate the nation.

Mailafia went on to note that the elites are the problem of Nigeria, adding that their activities prove it.

