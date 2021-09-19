Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has shared an interesting video of the Cross River governor on his Instagram page

The clip captured Governor Ayade showing off his energetic legwork moves at a public apeparance as the crowd cheered him on

The hilarious video has stirred different reactions from Nigerians in the online community

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin, recently spent time with Cross-Rivers governor, Ben Ayade, on official duties and he posted some clips on his Instagram page.

Governor Ayade spotted dancing in viral video. Photo: @ubifranklintripplemg

Source: Instagram

One of the videos captured Ubi, who is the governor’s special adviser on tourism, engaging him in a conversation about undisclosed projects.

Watch the video below:

However, the star of the day was another video posted by the music executive that captured the governor showing off his moves.

Governor Ayade who was followed by Ubi and some other officials mounted the stage in a bid to address people waiting for him.

However, the governor couldn’t help himself from treating them to an entertaining moment as he showed off his dance moves to the delight of everyone present.

Ayade moved energetically and even tapped into the popular legwork dance move which is common among skilled dancers and young people.

Sharing the clip, Ubi wrote:

"We outside My Governor On some Amapiano Moves."

Watch below:

Social media users react

As expected, the video stirred different reactions from Nigerians in the online community. Read what some of them had to say below:

alpha_crea8ions said:

"U don finally initiate this man to Lagos lifestyle."

stellamarrisofficial said:

"Sabi Governor."

sleek_usherray said:

"Ubi don carry gov go outside now now."

radiofriend_ said:

"This your governor na cruise."

lucyneji said:

"My own is that, his tenor should be fast-forwarded ... we’re actually tired of him."

onochieosheokwu said:

"I love him because his working... building factories."

