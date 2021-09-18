Annie Idibia has taken to social media with a post dedicated to her darling husband, 2baba, on the occasion of his 46th birthday

The doting wife shared a romantic throwback photo that they took 16 years ago when they were still much younger

Annie’s post assured fans and colleagues that the husband and wife have put their differences aside to achieve peace in their marriage

Singer 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, has taken to her page on Instagram with a special post dedicated to him as he clocks 46 on Saturday, September 18.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba left many pleasantly surprised after he shared a birthday post on his page and used a portion of the post to give a warm shout-out to his woman.

Annie Idibia shares photo from 16 years ago with husband 2baba on his 46th birthday. Photo: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

2baba admitted that he is a human prone to make mistakes but he’s always putting in the effort to be a better person.

Well, hours after the post, Annie has now doused the anticipation of many who had been wondering if she would celebrate her husband on social media or not.

Annie shared a romantic photo collage that was taken 16 years ago. She also wished 2baba a happy birthday celebration.

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

Annie's post came as a relief to fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Read comments sighted below:

efewarriboy said:

"Una no Dey old ooooo. The vampire couple."

andreachikachukwu said:

m.m.a_j ngs always to you two❤️❤️. Happy birthday Nnaa ooh."

m.m.a_j said:

"Annie, The love you have for Him nothing will kill it Happy Birthday 2baba, keep Ageing gracefully in Good Health and in Wealth."

pretty_bjay said:

"Am super happy for you sis...May God continue to uphold ur home,nd Happy birthday sir."

slimcherry1said:

"The devil came to steal but he've been caught....forever to go you 2❤️"

mz.ebele said:

"Wahala 4 who put mouth 4 husband and wife matter."

nikki.toh.posh said:

"2face don@come back from America now, Annie no tell us that one o. Anyways I wish you all well. Social media in laws and real in laws should stay out of peoples marital issues."

