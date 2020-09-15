- Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently expressed her great love for BBNaija 2020 star, Kiddwaya

- The duo had been friends before the show and could not wait to reconnect after

- Cuppy recently took to social media to welcome Kiddwaya after his exit from the show and even shared proof that they had talked on phone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown star, Kiddwaya, surprised many with his billionaire kid status after his appearance on the show. Seeing as he is from an influential family, it comes as no surprise that he and other billionaire kids are friends.

Just recently, reports made the rounds that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, is friends with BBNaija’s Kiddwaya.

BBNaija Kiddwaya spotted in DJ Cuppy's photo. Source: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Now that the young man’s journey on the show has ended, Cuppy confirmed their friendship on social media. The young disk jockey took to her social media page to welcome her bosom friend back home.

DJ Cuppy shared an old photo of herself chilling with Kiddwaya as she welcomed him back home.

See a screenshot of her post below:

DJ Cuppy welcomed Kiddwaya after eviction from reality show. Photo: @cuppymusic / IG.

Source: Instagram

In a subsequent post, Cuppy shared a screenshot of her call with the BBNaija star as proof that she had gotten in touch with him after his eviction.

See the post below:

DJ Cuppy spoke with Kiddwaya on the photo. Photo: cuppymusic / IG.

Source: Instagram

Nice one.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media reacted to Kiddwaya appearing in DJ Cuppy's photo.

The photo seemed to be from the launch of her latest album, Original Copy. In the photo, the Jollof On The Jet crooner was spotted, alongside popular dancer Kaffy and Kiddwaya.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the musician asked which of the songs on her album deserved a video, however, it did not seem like her followers were interested in her question as they commented on the reality TV star in the photo.

Since the start of the TV show, DJ Cuppy hasn't said anything about knowing the billionaire son or campaigning for him. In fact, she has not mentioned whether she watches the show or not.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kiddwaya revealed that DJ Cuppy is his friend and one of the people in his life that he has been emotionally vulnerable with.

The new photo shared by the singer seemed to confirm Kiddwaya's statement about DJ Cuppy as the image showed that he was there to support the singer on one of the most important days in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

A lot of Nigerian artistes did not want to work with me – Cuppy speaks on new album | Legit TV

Source: Legit