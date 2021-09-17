Nigerian rich kid, Kiddwaya, appears to be very impressed with his cooking skills going by a recent video

The BBNaija star was spotted dancing happily as he made a Nigerian staple, eba, in a funny clip

Not stopping there, Kiddwaya hailed himself a Naija boy as he whined his waist in the trending clip

Nigerian billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya, has shown the world that he is not a stranger to making African delicacies in a recent video posted on his page.

Taking to his Instagram story, the BBNaija star posted clips of himself making a popular Nigerian swallow called eba.

In the video, Kidd was seen dancing happily and even whining his waist as he effortlessly continued to turn the eba.

Kiddwaya dances as he makes eba in new video. Photos: @kiddwaya

The reality show star also called himself a Nigerian boy as he continued to show off his eba-making skills.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Kiddwaya’s video of himself making eba soon made the rounds on social media and a number of Nigerians had things to say about it.

While some of them were impressed, others felt it was no big deal. Read some of their comments below:

Shes_spotless:

“Waya waya.”

Kittysplassh:

“Foodie.”

Expressionist_mide:

“Na another person make am e just dey turn am for the gram.”

Uwakautos:

“What my 3 years would do.”

Amyorims:

“But is that really eba?”

Dlarahh:

“Who tell you say na eba.”

DJ Cuppy pours drink on Kiddwaya

Nigerian billionaire kids, DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya’s friendship appears to have hit a sour note going by a trending video on social media.

In the clip making the rounds, Kidd was seen candidly advising Cuppy on the character traits she needed to let go of to find a man.

According to the BBNaija star, DJ Cuppy is a very controlling person who needs to drop her billionaire attitude so that she could have a chance to find a man.

Well, things did not go down well from that point on. After Kidd shared his two cents, Cuppy let out a hiss and poured her drink on him before storming out.

